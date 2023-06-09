Anupama शो से क्या कट गया पाखी का पत्ता? कहां गायब हो गईं रातों-रात!
topStories1hindi1730482
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Anupama शो से क्या कट गया पाखी का पत्ता? कहां गायब हो गईं रातों-रात!

Anupama शो से काफी वक्त से पाखी गायब हैं. ऐसी खबरें आ रही थी कि पाखी ने इस शो को रातों-रात छोड़ दिया. ये खबरें जैसे ही फैली तो पाखी ने इस शो को छोड़ने को लेकर खुलासा किया है. एक्ट्रेस ने शो छोड़ने की खबरों का सच बताया है.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

Trending Photos

Anupama शो से क्या कट गया पाखी का पत्ता? कहां गायब हो गईं रातों-रात!

Anupama: 'अनुपमा' (Anupama) शो में नजर आने वाली पाखी यानी की मुस्कान बामने (Muskan Bamne) को लेकर ऐसी खबरें आ रही हैं कि उन्होंने शो को अलविदा कह दिया है. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि वो लंबे वक्त से शो में नहीं दिख रही. अब इन खबरों पर अनुपमा की ऑनस्क्रीन बेटी पाखी ने चुप्पी तोड़ी है. इसके साथ ही शो से रातों-रात गायब होने की वजह का खुलासा किया है. एक्ट्रेस ने कहा कि उन्होंने शो नहीं छोड़ा है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट