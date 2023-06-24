Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve ने Salman Khan का चेहरा पढ़ कर बताया उनका भविष्य, कहा- प्यार में खाए हैं धोखे
topStories1hindi1752261
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve ने Salman Khan का चेहरा पढ़ कर बताया उनका भविष्य, कहा- प्यार में खाए हैं धोखे

बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 की कंटेसटेंटबेबिका धुर्वे जो कि पेशे से एक ज्योतिषी हैं. उन्होंने सलमान खान के जीवन को लेकर बहुत सारे खुलासे किए है. 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve ने Salman Khan का चेहरा पढ़ कर बताया उनका भविष्य, कहा- प्यार में खाए हैं धोखे

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 के शो में कंटेसटेंट अपने अनफ़िल्टर्ड व्यक्तित्व के लिए जाने जाते हैं. इस शो में आपको कंटेसटेंट का हर रंग रुप देखने को मिलता है. उनके झगड़े, दोस्ती, प्यार से लेकर नफरत तक, आपको सब कुछ देखने को मिल रहा है जिस वजह से शो दर्शकों का ध्यान अपनी तरफ ज्यादा  खींच रहा है. आपने देखा बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 के 7वें एपिसोड में खूब लड़ाई और धमाल देखने को मिला. धीरे-धीरे कंटेसटेंट ने अपना असली रंग दिखाना शुरु कर दिया है ऐसे में कुछ चौंका देने वाले खुलासे भी हुए. इस एपिसोड में दर्शकों को भरपूर मनोरंजन देखने को मिला और अपनी सीट से हिलने नहीं दिया अपनी सीटों से बांधे रखा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Titanic
लापता पनडुब्बी को ढूंढने के दौरान टाइटैनिक के पास मिला मलबा, क्या बोले कोस्टगार्ड?