Angoori Bhabhi Farm House: फार्म हाउस के अंदर की तस्वीरें दिखा फंसीं अंगूरी भाभी! फोटो देख लोग करने लगे ऐसी-ऐसी डिमांड
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai की अंगूरी भाभी ने अपने फार्म हाउस की फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है. इन तस्वीरों में एक्ट्रेस वेस्टर्न ड्रेस में कैमरे के सामने मुस्कुराती हुई नजर आ रही हैं. खास बात है कि एक्ट्रेस ने जैसे ही ये फोटोज शेयर की तो फैन ने ऐसी बात कह दी उसे जानकर आप भी शॉक्ड हो जाएंगे.

Jun 27, 2023

Angoori Bhabhi: 'भाभी जी घर पर है' (Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai) सीरियल में लोगों को अपने बौड़मपन से हंसा-हंसाकर लोट पोट करने वाली अंगूरी भाभी मानसून आते ही अपने फार्म हाउस पहुंच गई है. एक्ट्रेस ने फार्म हाउस की कई सारी फोटोज शेयर की हैं जो काफी बड़े एरिए में फैला हुआ है. एक्ट्रेस ने जैसे ही फार्म हाउस की इनसाइड फोटोज शेयर की तो फैंस ऐसे-ऐसे कमेंट्स करने लगे कि उनके कमेंट्स लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहे हैं. 

