Bigg Boss OTT 2: रातों-रात बाहर किए जाने पर भड़के पुनीत सुपरस्टार, MC Stan को कहा कीड़ा-मकौड़ा, बोले- मैं बाप हूं इंडस्ट्री का
Bigg Boss OTT 2 से निकाले जाने के बाद पुनीत सुपरस्टार लगातार मेकर्स और एमसी स्टैन पर भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं. ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो में पुनीत गुस्से में दिख रहे हैं.

 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2' में एंट्री करते ही मशहूर यूट्यूबर पुनीत सुपरस्टार को घर से रातों-रात बाहर कर दिया गया था. शो से बाहर जाने के बाद पुनीत ने ना केवल शो के मेकर्स बल्कि 'बिग बॉस सीजन 16' के विनर एमसी स्टैन (MC Stan) पर भी अपनी भड़ास निकाली है. पुनीत का सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है. जिसमें वो सबके खिलाफ जहर उगल रहे हैं.

