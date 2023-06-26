Bigg Boss OTT 2: अब Nawazuddin Siddiqui की बीवी होंगी बिग बॉस से बाहर! घरवालों ने लटका दी नॉमिनेशन की तलवार
Bigg Boss OTT 2: अब Nawazuddin Siddiqui की बीवी होंगी बिग बॉस से बाहर! घरवालों ने लटका दी नॉमिनेशन की तलवार

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Aaliya Siddiqui: बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 में इस हफ्ते नॉमिनेशन की तलवार नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) की बीवी आलिया सिद्दीकी पर लटक गई है. आलिया सिद्दीकी के साथ-साथ जिया शंकर भी नॉमिनेट हुई हैं.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Latest Episode: बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 में पहले एविक्शन के बाद अब दूसरे हफ्ते के नॉमिनेशन भी हो गए हैं. जी हां...इस हफ्ते बिग बॉस के घरवालों ने नॉमिनेशन की तलवार नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) की बीवी आलिया सिद्दीकी (Aaliya Siddiqui) और जिया शंकर पर लटकाई है. दूसरे हफ्ते की नॉमिनेशन प्रक्रिया के बाद आलिया सिद्दीकी बुरी तरह से बिफर गईं और उन्होंने पूजा भट्ट (Pooja Bhatt) पर जमकर अपनी खुन्नस निकाली. 

