Gauahar Khan Post Delivery: पोस्ट डिलीवरी गौहर खान ने 10 दिनों में घटाया 10 किलो वजन, फ्लॉन्ट किया कर्वी फिगर
topStories1hindi1710787
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Gauahar Khan Post Delivery: पोस्ट डिलीवरी गौहर खान ने 10 दिनों में घटाया 10 किलो वजन, फ्लॉन्ट किया कर्वी फिगर

Gauahar Khan ने डिलीवरी के महज 10 दिनों के बाद ही 10 किलो वजन घटा लिया है. इस बात की जानकारी खुद गौहर खान ने अपने आधिकारिक सोशल मीडिया पर अकाउंट पर दी. इसके साथ ही कर्वी फिगर फ्लॉन्ट करते हुए एक मिरर सेल्फी भी शेयर की है.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

Trending Photos

Gauahar Khan Post Delivery: पोस्ट डिलीवरी गौहर खान ने 10 दिनों में घटाया 10 किलो वजन, फ्लॉन्ट किया कर्वी फिगर

Gauahar Khan Weight Loss: गौहर खान (Gauahar Khan) और जैद दरबार इन दिनों पेरेंट्सहुड एन्जॉय कर रहे हैं. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है डिलीवरी के महज 10 दिनों के बाद ही मां बनी गौहर ने करीबन 10 किलो वजन घटा लिया है. इस बात की जानकारी खुद गौहर खान ने अपने आधिकारिक सोशल मीडिया पर अकाउंट पर दी. इसके साथ ही कर्वी फिगर फ्लॉन्ट करते हुए एक मिरर सेल्फी भी शेयर की है जिसमें वो पोस्ट डिलीवरी काफी ज्यादा फिट लग रही हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, 50 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव