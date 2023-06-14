Hina Khan और Shaheer Sheikh बारिश के बाद अब लेकर आए बरसात, नए गाने में इनकी केमिस्ट्री देख फिर हो जाएगा प्यार
topStories1hindi1737760
Hindi Newsटेलिविज़न

Hina Khan और Shaheer Sheikh बारिश के बाद अब लेकर आए बरसात, नए गाने में इनकी केमिस्ट्री देख फिर हो जाएगा प्यार

Barsaat Aa Gayi Song: हिना खान (Hina Khan) और शाहीर शेख (Shaheer Sheikh) जब-जब साथ में आते हैं तो इनकी केमिस्ट्री लाजवाब ही होती है. एक बार फिर वो अपने नए गाने में खूब प्यार लुटाते दिख रहे हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

Trending Photos

Hina Khan और Shaheer Sheikh बारिश के बाद अब लेकर आए बरसात, नए गाने में इनकी केमिस्ट्री देख फिर हो जाएगा प्यार

Hina Khan New Song: हिना खान (Hina Khan) और शाहीर शेख (Shaheer Sheikh) पहले बारिश लेकर आए थे और इस बार मानसून से ठीक पहले लौटे हैं तो बरसात लेकर लेकिन मोहब्बत की. हिना और शाहीर का नया गाना बरसात आ गई (Barsaat Aa Gayi Song) रिलीज हो गया जो आपके कानों को ही नहीं बल्कि रूह को भी सुकून देगा. गाना बेहद ही खूबसूरत और रोमांटिक म्यूजिक पर बना है जिसे सुनकर आपको भी प्यार यकीनन हो जाएगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
car
Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज