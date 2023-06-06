हाथ में जाम और खूब जमी सुरों की महफिल...Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने गाया- ‘हंगामा क्यों है बरपा’
हाथ में जाम और खूब जमी सुरों की महफिल...Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने गाया- ‘हंगामा क्यों है बरपा’

Kapil Sharma Video: हाल ही में आमिर खान के घर पर सितारों की महफिल सजी जिसमें कपिल शर्मा ने भी शिरकत की थी. वहीं अब अर्चना पूरन सिंह (Archana Puran Singh) ने इस हाउस पार्टी की खूबसूरत वीडियो शेयर की है जिसमें सभी कपिल के गाने को इन्जॉय करते दिख रहे हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:36 PM IST

हाथ में जाम और खूब जमी सुरों की महफिल...Aamir Khan के घर Kapil Sharma ने गाया- ‘हंगामा क्यों है बरपा’

Aamir Khan and Kapil Sharma: आमिर खान इन दिनों फिल्मों से दूर ब्रेक पर है. इस बीच वो जहां पुराने यार दोस्तों के साथ मेल जोल बढ़ा रहे हैं तो वहीं उनके घर पर भी सितारों की महफिल खूब सज रही है. हाल ही में उन्होंने कैरी ऑन जट्टा की कास्ट के साथ-साथ कुछ करीबी लोगों को घर पर इनवाइट किया. जिसमें कपिल शर्मा (Kapil Sharma) और अर्चना पूरन सिंह (Archana Puran Singh) जैसे सितारे भी शामिल थे. अब इस हाउस पार्टी की शानदार वीडियो वायरल हो रही है. 

