MTV Roadies Promo: गुस्से में गौतम, रिया ने प्रिंस को दे डाली चेतावनी..आपस में ही भिड़ रहे गैंग लीडर, शो छोड़ने की आई नौबत
MTV Roadies Promo: गुस्से में गौतम, रिया ने प्रिंस को दे डाली चेतावनी..आपस में ही भिड़ रहे गैंग लीडर, शो छोड़ने की आई नौबत

MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kand: एमटीवी रोडीज कर्म या कांड का आगाज जल्द ही होने जा रहा है. उससे पहले अब शो का पहला प्रोमो सामने आ चुका है जिसमे गैंग लीडर आपस में ही ज्यादा उलझते दिख रहे हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

MTV Roadies Promo: गुस्से में गौतम, रिया ने प्रिंस को दे डाली चेतावनी..आपस में ही भिड़ रहे गैंग लीडर, शो छोड़ने की आई नौबत

MTV Roadies New Promo: एमटीवी रोडीज टेलिविजन के इतिहास का सबसे पुराना रियलिटी शो है जो यूथ का फेवरेट है और लोग इसे बड़े चाव से देखना पसंद करते हैं. अब ये अपने नए सीजन को लेकर सबसे ज्यादा सुर्खियों में है. एमटीवी रोडीज कर्म या कांड (MTV Roadies Karm Ya Kand) का प्रोमो भी सामने आ चुका है जो दर्शकों को और भी ज्यादा एक्साइट कर रहा है वहीं प्रोमो में गैंग लीडर ऑडिशन तो ले रहे हैं लेकिन उससे ज्यादा आपस में ही भिड़ते दिख रहे हैं.    

