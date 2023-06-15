Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen Divorce: तो क्या तलाक के चंद बाद फिर से साथ आएंगे सुष्मिता सेन के भाई और भाभी, राजीव के इस बयान ने दिया हिंट
Charu Asopa से तलाक लेने के बाद राजीव सेन ने ऐसा बयान दिया है कि इन सितारों के फिर से एक साथ आने की उम्मीद फैंस को जग गई है. ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि हाल ही में इंटरव्यू के दौरान कहा कि उम्मीद है कि हम लोग फिर से साथ होंगे. 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen Divorce: लंबे वक्त से चल रही खटपट के बीच चारु असोपा (Charu Asopa) और राजीव सेन ने हाल ही में आधिकारिक तौर पर तलाक लिया. लेकिन अब ऐसा लगता है कि राजीव एक्स वाइफ चारु को काफी ज्यादा मिस कर रहे हैं. इस बात का खुलासा तब हुआ, जब राजीव ने तलाक लेने के बाद हाल ही में दिए इंटरव्यू में खुलकर बात की. राजीव ने इंटरव्यू में कहा कि कभी हम फिर से साथ होंगे. राजीव का ये बयान अब लोगों का ध्यान खींच रहा है.
 

