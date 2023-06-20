Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: निर्माता असित मोदी समेत 2 पर FIR दर्ज, हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: निर्माता असित मोदी समेत 2 पर FIR दर्ज, हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी!

FIR on Asit Modi: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा के मेकर्स की परेशानियां फिलहाल कम होती नजर नहीं आ रही हैं. एक्टर्स के लगाए कई गंभीर आरोपों के बाद अब उनके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज हो गई है जिसमें निर्माता असित मोदी (Asit Modi) का भी नाम शामिल है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: निर्माता असित मोदी समेत 2 पर FIR दर्ज, हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Asit modi: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा शो पिछले काफी समय से विवादों में बना है. वहीं इस बीच खबर आई है कि शो के निर्माता असित मोदी (Asit Modi) के खिलाफ अब एफआईआर दर्ज हो गई है. सिर्फ असित मोदी ही नहीं बल्कि शो के ऑपरेशन हेड सोहेल रमानी और एग्जीक्यूटिव प्रोड्यूसर जतिन बजाज के खिलाफ भी शिकायत की गई थी जिसके चलते उनकी मुश्किलें भी बढ़ गई हैं. आपको बता दें कि ये सारी कार्वाई शो की एक्ट्रेस रहीं जेनिफर मिस्त्री बंसीवाल (Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal) की शिकायत पर हो रही है. 

