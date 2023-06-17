 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: मेकर्स ने दोहराई फिर वही घिसी-पिटी कहानी, देखकर आग-बबूला हुए फैंस!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: मेकर्स ने दोहराई फिर वही घिसी-पिटी कहानी, देखकर आग-बबूला हुए फैंस!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Trolled: आखिरकार वही हुआ जिसका डर था. पोपटलाल घोड़ी चढ़ने ही वाले थे कि फिर से सारी गड़बड़ हो गई और पोपटलाल नाम बदलकर भी कुंवारे रह गए.  

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 04:15 AM IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Episode: तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा में उम्मीद जगी थी कि इस बार पोपटलाल की शादी पक्का हो ही जाएगी क्योंकि किसी तरह की कोई गड़बड़ दूर-दूर तक नजर नहीं आ रही थी लेकिन ये क्या ऐन वक्त पर सब कुछ पलट गया. पोपटलाल जो बस घोड़ी चढ़ने ही वाले थे लगता है कि उनका रिश्ता अब नहीं होने वाला. वहीं अब दोबारा से शो में वही कहानी रिपीट हुई तो सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने मेकर्स को ट्रोल करने में देर नहीं की. 

