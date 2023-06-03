Jennifer Mistry ने फिर असित मोदी के खिलाफ उगला जहर, बोलीं-उन्होंने तो नट्टू काका को भी नहीं छोड़ा..
Jennifer Mistry ने फिर असित मोदी के खिलाफ उगला जहर, बोलीं-उन्होंने तो नट्टू काका को भी नहीं छोड़ा..

Jennifer Mistry Shocking Revelation: जेनिफर ने सीरियल में ‘नट्टू काका’ का रोल निभाने वाले एक्टर घनश्याम नायक को लेकर एक बड़ा खुलासा किया है. घनश्याम अब इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं उनकी जगह किरण भट्ट नट्टू काका का रोल निभाते हैं. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

Jennifer Mistry ने फिर असित मोदी के खिलाफ उगला जहर, बोलीं-उन्होंने तो नट्टू काका को भी नहीं छोड़ा..

‘तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा’ (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) के मेकर्स और जेनिफर मिस्त्री (Jennifer Mistry) के बीच चल रहा विवाद अब बढ़ता जा रहा है. जेनिफर मिस्त्री ने सीरियल के मेकर असित मोदी के ऊपर सेक्शुअल हैरेसमेंट का केस किया हुआ है. आए दिन जेनिफर ‘तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा’ सीरियल के मेकर्स को लेकर नए-नए खुलासे कर रहीं हैं. इसी क्रम में जेनिफर ने सीरियल में ‘नट्टू काका’ का रोल निभाने वाले एक्टर घनश्याम नायक को लेकर एक बड़ा खुलासा किया है. 

