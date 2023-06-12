जेनिफर मिस्त्री का एक और खुलासा, बोलीं-नट्टू काका सेट पर रो पड़ते थे, शूटिंग में बच्चों के साथ भी होता था हैरेसमेंट
जेनिफर मिस्त्री का एक और खुलासा, बोलीं-नट्टू काका सेट पर रो पड़ते थे, शूटिंग में बच्चों के साथ भी होता था हैरेसमेंट

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah: एक्ट्रेस ने एक और सनसनीखेज खुलासा करते हुए कहा है कि ‘तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा’ के मेकर्स ना सिर्फ सीनियर एक्टर्स बल्कि बच्चों तक का हैरेसमेंट करते थे.  

Jun 12, 2023

जेनिफर मिस्त्री का एक और खुलासा, बोलीं-नट्टू काका सेट पर रो पड़ते थे, शूटिंग में बच्चों के साथ भी होता था हैरेसमेंट

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah Controversy: ‘तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा’ (Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah) के मेकर्स और एक्ट्रेस जेनिफर मिस्त्री बंसीवाल (Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal) के बीच चल रहा विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है. जेनिफर सीरियल के मेकर्स को लेकर नए-नए खुलासे कर रहीं हैं. इसी क्रम में एक्ट्रेस ने एक और सनसनीखेज खुलासा करते हुए कहा है कि ‘तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा’ के मेकर्स ना सिर्फ सीनियर एक्टर्स बल्कि बच्चों तक का हैरेसमेंट करते थे.  

