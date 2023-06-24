गजब हो गया..लड़की ने अपनी ही सहेली से करोड़ों लूट लिए, सिर्फ एक मैसेज कर दिया बस!
गजब हो गया..लड़की ने अपनी ही सहेली से करोड़ों लूट लिए, सिर्फ एक मैसेज कर दिया बस!

Online Love: आरोपी लड़की ने यह पूरा प्लान बनाया और अपने एक दोस्त के साथ मिलकर अपनी ही सहेली को ठग लिया. जानकारी के मुताबिक उसने अपनी सहेली को लड़का बनकर मैसेज किया और उसे जाल में फंसा लिया, इसके बाद तो बड़ा खेल शुरू हो गया.

गजब हो गया..लड़की ने अपनी ही सहेली से करोड़ों लूट लिए, सिर्फ एक मैसेज कर दिया बस!

Girl And Her Friend: कई बार ऑनलाइन झांसे के चक्कर में आकर कुछ लोग काफी पैसे गंवा देते हैं लेकिन सोचिए कोई लड़की अपनी ही सहेली को ठग ले तो यह काफी चौंकाने वाली बात होगी. पिछले दिनों चीन के एक शहर कुछ ऐसा ही मामला सामने आया जब एक लड़की ने अपनी ही सहेली से करोड़ों रुपए ऐंठ लिए. चीन की मीडिया ने इसे ऑनलाइन ठगी का सबसे रोमांटिक मामला कहा है.

