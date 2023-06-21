Helicopter को किराए पर लेना है तो इसका दाम जान लीजिए, एक दिन का खर्चा कितना होगा?
Helicopter को किराए पर लेना है तो इसका दाम जान लीजिए, एक दिन का खर्चा कितना होगा?

Rent of helicopter: एक एजेंसी ने अपने नियम में लिख रखा है कि अगर हेलीकॉप्टर को कहीं सुदूर गांव तक ले जाया जाएगा तो उसका खर्चा अलग लगेगा. और अगर शादी का कार्यक्रम शहर के नजदीक होगा, तो उसका खर्चा कुछ कम लिया जाएगा

Helicopter Booking: क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि अगर हेलीकॉप्टर को किराए पर लिया जाएगा तो उसका खर्चा कितना आएगा. यहां तक कि शादियों में अब हेलीकॉप्टर बुक करने का भी चलन है. हेलीकॉप्टर में ही कई बार दुल्हन की विदाई होती है और दूल्हा-दुल्हन दोनों बैठ कर आते हैं. आइए इसके खर्चे के बारे में जान लेते हैं. हाल ही में एक सोशल मीडिया यूजर ने यह सवाल कर लिया कि आखिर हेलीकॉप्टर के लिए कितना खर्च करना पड़ता होगा. 

