हैरान कर देने वाली Success स्टोरी, बर्तन धोने वाली लड़की बन गई उसी होटल की मालकिन!
हैरान कर देने वाली Success स्टोरी, बर्तन धोने वाली लड़की बन गई उसी होटल की मालकिन!

Ohio Girl: यह कहानी शायद किसी फिल्मी कहानी से कम नहीं होगी. अमेरिका की एक लड़की के साथ कुछ ऐसा हुआ कि वह जिस होटल में बर्तन धोती थी उसी होटल को उसने खरीद लिया.

हैरान कर देने वाली Success स्टोरी, बर्तन धोने वाली लड़की बन गई उसी होटल की मालकिन!

Girl Buy Restaurant: पिछले दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऐसी लड़की की सफलता की स्टोरी वायरल हुई जिसने अपनी मेहनत और लगन के दम पर बहुत ही कम उम्र में शक्तिशाली मुकाम हासिल कर लिया. हुआ यह कि यह लड़की जिस होटल में बर्तन धोती थी, उस होटल को उसने दो साल के भीतर ही खरीद लिया और वह होटल की मालकिन बन गई. लड़की की यह कहानी शायद किसी फिल्मी कहानी से कम नहीं होगी.

