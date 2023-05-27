Stomach Issues: पेट से जुड़ी हर समस्या के लिए घी है रामबाण, जानिए कैसे करना है इस्तेमाल
Stomach Issues: पेट से जुड़ी हर समस्या के लिए घी है रामबाण, जानिए कैसे करना है इस्तेमाल

Home Remedy For Constipation: बहुत से लोगों को गर्मियों में कब्ज की समस्या रहती है. इससे निजात पाने के लिए लोग तमाम तरह के उपाय करते हैं. लेकिन क्या आपने कभी घी को कब्ज की समस्या के लिए उपयोग किया है. अगर नहीं तो यहां जानिए इसके फायदे... 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Stomach Issues: पेट से जुड़ी हर समस्या के लिए घी है रामबाण, जानिए कैसे करना है इस्तेमाल

Home Remedy For Constipation: पौष्टिक आहार हमारे शरीर को स्वस्थ रखने में मदद करता है. साथ ही भोजन में फाइबर की कमी आपको कई समस्याओं का शिकार बना सकता है. इसलिए व्यक्ति के लिए जरूरी है कि वह फाइबर से भरपूर भोजन करे. अधिक तला-भुना और जंक फूड के सेवन से आप कब्ज की समस्या से परेशान हो सकते हैं. हालांकि ये समस्या इन दिनों लोगों में काफी आम होती जा रही है.  

