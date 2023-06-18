Rashes Problem: चेहरे और गर्दन पर हो गई है रैशेज की समस्या, ये 1 चीज तुरंत करेगी ठीक
Skin Care Tips: आज हम आपके लिए खीरा फेस पैक बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. गर्मियों में खीरे से स्किन को कूलिंग इफेक्ट प्राप्त होता है. इससे आपको गर्मियों में स्किन पर होने वाले रैशेज से आसानी से छुटकारा मिल जाता है. इससे आपको सनबर्न में भी राहत प्रदान होती है. 

How To Make Kheera Face Pack: खीरा 95% पानी की मात्रा से भरपूर एक बेहतरीन सुपरफूड है जोकि आपकी सेहत के साथ-साथ आपकी स्किन को भी ढेरों लाभ प्रदान करता है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए खीरा फेस पैक बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. खीरे को चेहरे पर लगाने से आपकी स्किन हाइड्रेटिड रहती है. इसके साथ ही गर्मियों में खीरे से स्किन को कूलिंग इफेक्ट प्राप्त होता है. इससे आपको गर्मियों में स्किन पर होने वाले रैशेज से आसानी से छुटकारा मिल जाता है. इससे आपको सनबर्न में भी राहत प्रदान होती है. इसके साथ ही इससे आप बढ़ती उम्र के लक्षणों को रोक सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं खीरा फेस पैक (How To Make Kheera Face Pack) कैसे बनाएं.....

