Radish In Summers: क्या गर्मियों में मूली खाना सेहत के लिए सही है? जानें डाइट में शामिल करने के फायदे
topStories1hindi1734027
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Radish In Summers: क्या गर्मियों में मूली खाना सेहत के लिए सही है? जानें डाइट में शामिल करने के फायदे

Radish Benefits In Summers: अक्सर सर्दियों में ही मूली खाने के लिए बाजार में आती है. हालांकि मूली कई तरह की होती है, लेकिन आपको बता दें, सफेद मूली खाने के कुछ अलग ही फायदे होते है. आइये जानते हैं...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:56 AM IST

Trending Photos

Radish In Summers: क्या गर्मियों में मूली खाना सेहत के लिए सही है? जानें डाइट में शामिल करने के फायदे

Eating Radish In Summers Right Or Wrong: सर्दियों में तो हर कोई मूली खाता है, लेकिन क्या आपको पता है, कि कुछ लोग गर्मियों में भी मूली खाते हैं. मूली खाने के फायदे तो सर्दियों में बहुत होते हैं. वहीं गर्मियों में क्या मूली खाना सेहत के लिए सही हो सकता है. कुछ लोगों को लगता है कि मूली केवल सर्दियों में ही खाई जा सकती है, लेकिन ये सच नहीं है. मूली कई प्रकार की होती है. जिसमें से सफेद मूली सेहत के लिए बहुत फायदेमंद मानी जाती है. आपको बता दें, कुछ लोगों को मूली खाना पसंद नहीं होता है, लेकिन हम आपको मूली के कुछ खास स्वास्थ्य लाभ के बारे में बताएंगे. आइये जानें...

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा
cheating partner
आखिर शादी के बाद लोग क्यों अपने पार्टनर को देते हैं धोखा, जानें इसके बारे में..
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha ने प्रोड्यूसरों के सामने रख दी शर्त, स्क्रिप्ट तो पढ़ूंगी लेकिन पहले...
Big discovery under the railway track in Poland
पौलेंड: रेलवे ट्रैक के नीचे हुई बड़ी खोज, क्या मिल गया हिटलर के चोरी के खजाने का
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट