Healthy Fruits: आज ही शुरू करे दें इन फलों का सेवन, नहीं होगी किडनी से जुड़ी कोई बीमारी!
topStories1hindi1743028
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Healthy Fruits: आज ही शुरू करे दें इन फलों का सेवन, नहीं होगी किडनी से जुड़ी कोई बीमारी!

Best Fruits For Kidney Health: हमारे शरीर का सबसे जरूरी अंग है किडनी. इसलिए इसकी सेहत का ख्याल रखना व्यक्ति के लिए सर्वप्रथम है. आज हम आपको बताएंगे डाइट में कुछ फलों को शामिल करने से आप किडनी से जुड़ी बीमारियों से बचें रहेंगे और इससे आपकी किडनी अच्छे से साफ भी हो सकेगी. आइये जानें नाम... 

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

Healthy Fruits: आज ही शुरू करे दें इन फलों का सेवन, नहीं होगी किडनी से जुड़ी कोई बीमारी!

Fruits Which Detoxify Kidney: हमारी बॉडी का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण अंग किडनी है. अगर इसकी सेहत अच्छी रहती है, तो हमारा शरीर भी स्वस्थ रहता है. किडनी का मुख्य काम होता है, शरीर में मौजूद खराब प्रोडक्ट्स और अतिरिक्त तरल को फिल्टर करना. किडनी शरीर में इलेक्ट्रोलाइट के स्तर को बनाए रखने में मददगार है. साथ ही ये खून को साफ करके शरीर से जहरीले तत्वों को बाहर निकालता है. ऐसे में किडनी को सेहतमंद रखना बहुत जरूरी है. आज हम इस आर्टिकल में आपको बताएंगे कि किस तरह आप कुछ फ्रूट्स का सेवन करके अपनी किडनी को स्वस्थ रख सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
Powered by Tomorrow.io
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: पोपटलाल का सपना संग हो गया शगुन, अब जल्द बजेगी शादी की शहनाई