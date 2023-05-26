Empty Stomach: खाली पेट भूलकर भी न खाएं ये 3 चीजें, वरना नुकसान से नही़ं बच पाएंगे आप
Empty Stomach: खाली पेट भूलकर भी न खाएं ये 3 चीजें, वरना नुकसान से नही़ं बच पाएंगे आप

Avoid These Items in Empty Stomach: जब आपका पेट पूरी तरह से खाली हो तो कुछ चुनिंदा चीजों के सेवन से बचना चाहिए वरना नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है.

Never Eat These Thing in Empty Stomach: जब आपका पेट खाली होता है तो दिनभर का मामूली काम भी करना मुश्किल हो जाता है. अगर आप ज्यादा देर भूखे रहेंगे तो एसिडिटी, पेट दर्द, उल्टी जैसी परेशानियों को दावत मिलती है. खासकर सुबह के वक्त आपके पेट में कुछ भी ताजा भोदन नहीं होता, तब हमें अपने खाने पीने को लेकर काफी सतर्क रहना होगा, अगर हम कुछ भी उल्टा पुल्टा खाएंगे तो ये समस्याओं को जन्म दे देगा. ग्रेटर नोएडा के GIMS अस्पताल में कार्यरत मशहूर डाइटीशियन डॉ. आयुषी यादव (Dr. Ayushi Yadav) ने ZEE NEWS को बताया कि हमें खाली पेट कौन कौन सी चीजों का सेवन नहीं करना चाहिए.

