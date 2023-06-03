Heart Attack ही नहीं, इन कारणों से भी हो सकता है Chest Pain, घबराने के बजाए कराएं सही इलाज
Heart Attack ही नहीं, इन कारणों से भी हो सकता है Chest Pain, घबराने के बजाए कराएं सही इलाज

Chest Pain Causes: सीने में दर्द होना गंभीर बीमारियों के लक्षण होते हैं, लेकिन ये जरूरी नहीं है कि इसकी वजह हार्ट अटैक ही हो, आपको कई अन्य कारणों की भी जानकारी होनी चाहिए. 

Heart Attack ही नहीं, इन कारणों से भी हो सकता है Chest Pain, घबराने के बजाए कराएं सही इलाज

Reasons For Chest Pain: जब सीने में दर्द शुरू होता है तो कोई भी इंसान घबराने लगता है, क्योंकि ये हार्ट अटैक का प्रमुख लक्षण है. भले ही आप दिल के दौरे को लेकर अलर्ट हो जाएं, लेकिन ये भी जानें कि इसके पीछे कुछ दूसरी वजहें भी हो सकती है जिसका पता डॉक्टर के पास जाने या टेस्ट कराने के बाद ही चलेगा. कोरोना वायरस महामारी के बाद लोगों के शरीर में ऐसे कई लक्षण दिखने लगे हैं जो हार्ट अटैक न होकर कुछ और ही होते हैं. आइए जानते हैं कि चेस्ट पेन के पीछे और क्या-क्या कारण हो सकते हैं.

