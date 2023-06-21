Skin Care Tips: इन वजहों से ड्राई हो सकती है स्किन, गलती से भी न करें इग्नोर
Skin Care Tips: इन वजहों से ड्राई हो सकती है स्किन, गलती से भी न करें इग्नोर

 Dry Skin: हर मौसम में ही त्वचा का ख्याल रखना जरुरी होता है.  कई लोगों की स्किन के रूखेपन का कारण प्रदूषण, धूप और सही स्किन केयर रूटीन को फॉलो न करना होता है. लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि  कुछ  गलत आदतों की वजह से हमारी स्किन को नुकसान पहुंचता है. 

Written By  Jagrati Singh|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:53 PM IST

Skin Care Tips: इन वजहों से ड्राई हो सकती है स्किन, गलती से भी न करें इग्नोर

Skin Care For Dry Skin: हर मौसम में ही त्वचा का ख्याल रखना जरुरी होता है.  ऐसे में जरुरी होता है त्वचा को सही तरह से मॉइस्चराइज (Moisturize) किया जाये. लेकिन कई लोगों की स्किन के रूखेपन का कारण प्रदूषण, धूप और सही स्किन केयर रूटीन को फॉलो न करना होता है. साथ ही साथ गलत आदतों की वजह से भी कई बार स्किन से जुडी समस्या होने लगती है. ऐसे स्तिथि में अगर आप मॉइस्चराइज़र का भी इस्तेमाल करेंगी तो भी इसका कोई ख़ास असर नहीं होगा. इसलिए बेहतर होगा की हम अपनी गलत आदतों को जानें जिसकी वजह से हमारी स्किन को नुकसान पहुंच रहा है. 

