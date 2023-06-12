Weight Loss Tips: गर्मियों में ये सब्जियां खाकर आसानी से कम करें वजन, जानें इनके नाम
topStories1hindi1734508
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Weight Loss Tips: गर्मियों में ये सब्जियां खाकर आसानी से कम करें वजन, जानें इनके नाम

Weight Loss In Summers: जो लोग अपने बढ़ते वजन से परेशान हैं, उनके लिए गर्मियां एक बेहर मौसम है. इस सीजन में आप आसानी अपना वजन घटा सकते हैं. इसके लिए हम आपको कुछ सब्जियों के नाम बताएंगे जिन्हें डाइट में शामिल करके आप वेट लॉस जर्नी में सफलता पा सकते हैं...

 

Written By  Nairitya Srivastava|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Trending Photos

Weight Loss Tips: गर्मियों में ये सब्जियां खाकर आसानी से कम करें वजन, जानें इनके नाम

Vegetables In Summers For Weight Loss: आजकल की बदलती लाइफस्टाइल के चलते लोगों का खानपान काफी हद तक बदल गया है. अनहेल्दी रुटीन के कारण सबसे ज्यादा लोग मोटापे का तेजी से शिकार हो रहे हैं. हालांकि वजन बढ़ना एक आम समस्या हो गई है. वजन कम करने के लिए लोग न जाने क्या-क्या करते हैं, लेकिन फिर भी कोई खास फर्क नहीं पड़ता है. हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट्स का मानना है, कि डाइट में सुधार करके आप अपने बढ़ते वजन को कंट्रोल कर सकते हैं. वहीं गर्मियों का मौसम वजन कम करने के लिए सबसे उत्तम होता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा