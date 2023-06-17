Overeating: मैरिज पार्टी में गले तक खा लिया है खाना? परेशान होने के बजाए इस तरह करें रिलैक्स
topStories1hindi1741518
Hindi Newsवेलनेस

Overeating: मैरिज पार्टी में गले तक खा लिया है खाना? परेशान होने के बजाए इस तरह करें रिलैक्स

Overeating Relief Tips: कुछ लोग अपने खाने पीने की आदतों पर काबू नहीं रख पाते और जब भी शादी या पार्टीज में लजीज व्यंजनों को देखते हैं वो इस पर टूट पड़ते हैं, ऐसे में पेट की समस्या पैदा हो सकती है.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

Trending Photos

Overeating: मैरिज पार्टी में गले तक खा लिया है खाना? परेशान होने के बजाए इस तरह करें रिलैक्स

How To Relax After Overeating: भोजन करना एक इंसान की मूलभूत जरूरत है, क्योंकि इसके बिना हम ज्यादा दिन जिंदा नहीं रह सकते, ये हमारे शरीर को पोषण देता है और बॉडी के अहम फंक्शन में मदद करता है. लेकिन हम में से काफी लोग ऐसे हैं जो खाने-पीने के शौकीन हैं, इन लोगों फूडी कहा जाता है. शादी या पार्टीज में लजीज भोजन को देखकर खुद पर काबू रखना मुश्किल हो जाता है और टेस्ट के चक्कर में हेवी ईटिंग हो जाती है, जो परेशानी पैदा कर सकती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार