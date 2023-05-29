Canada के टॉप गैंगस्टर में शामिल अमरप्रीत समरा की हत्या, बैंक्वेट हॉल के बाहर हमलावरों ने बरसाई गोलियां
Canada News: समरा हत्या के कुछ समय पहले तक डांस फ्लोर पर मौजूद था. समरा और उसके बड़े भाई, रविंदर को शादी में मेहमान के रूप में आमंत्रित किया गया था. रविंदर भी कुख्यात गैंगस्टर है. 

Canada Crime News: कनाडा पुलिस की सबसे हिंसक गैंगस्टरों की लिस्ट में शामिल पंजाब मूल के 28 वर्षीय एक शख्स की वैंकूवर शहर में एक वेडिंग वेन्यू पर अज्ञात लोगों ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी. स्थानीय समाचार पत्र वैंकूवर सन की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, अमरप्रीत (चकी) समरा को प्रेजर स्ट्रीट पर रात 1.30 बजे गोली मारी गई. घटना के कुछ मिनट पहले तक वह शादी के अन्य मेहमानों के साथ फ्रेजरव्यू बैंक्वेट हॉल में डांस फ्लोर पर मौजूद था.

