Avtar Khanda: आतंकी संगठन KLF के प्रमुख Avtar Khanda की मौत, भारतीय उच्चायोग में हिंसा का था आरोपी
topStories1hindi1738505
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Avtar Khanda: आतंकी संगठन KLF के प्रमुख Avtar Khanda की मौत, भारतीय उच्चायोग में हिंसा का था आरोपी

Avtar Singh Khanda Died: खालिस्तान लिबरेशन फोर्स (केएलएफ) के स्वयंभू प्रमुख अवतार सिंह खांडा की आज बर्मिंघम के सैंडवेल अस्पताल में मौत हो गई. वह 19 मार्च को लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग में हुई हिंसा का मुख्य सूत्रधार था.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

Trending Photos

Avtar Khanda: आतंकी संगठन KLF के प्रमुख Avtar Khanda की मौत, भारतीय उच्चायोग में हिंसा का था आरोपी

Avtar Singh Khanda News: आतंकी संगठन खालिस्तान लिबरेशन फोर्स (केएलएफ) के स्वयंभू प्रमुख अवतार सिंह खांडा की आज बर्मिंघम के सैंडवेल अस्पताल में मौत हो गई. वह 19 मार्च को लंदन में भारतीय उच्चायोग में हुई हिंसा का मुख्य सूत्रधार था. मौत के कारणों का अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है, मेडिकल रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
NEET UG 2023
प्रभजन जे और बोरा वरुण चक्रवर्ती बने ऑल इंडिया NEET टॉपर, जानें इनकी सफलता का राज
sapna choudhary
नाक पर नखरा, नैनों में शरारत; सपना ने एक ही झटके में दिखा डाले जलवे हजार
dino morea
एयरपोर्ट पर फोटो खींच रहे पैपराजी से Dino Morea को मांगनी पड़ गई मदद!