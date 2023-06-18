UK News: बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट पहन किस ऑपरेशन में शामिल हुए ब्रिटिश पीएम ऋषि सुनक, क्या है मामला?
topStories1hindi1742641
Hindi Newsदुनिया

UK News: बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट पहन किस ऑपरेशन में शामिल हुए ब्रिटिश पीएम ऋषि सुनक, क्या है मामला?

Rishi Sunak News: ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक  ने अगले साल संभावित आम चुनावों से पहले अवैध आव्रजकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई को अपनी सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकताओं में जगह दी है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 09:31 AM IST

Trending Photos

UK News: बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट पहन किस ऑपरेशन में शामिल हुए ब्रिटिश पीएम ऋषि सुनक, क्या है मामला?

Illegal Immigrants Issue In UK: अवैध आव्रजकों के खिलाफ जारी देश व्यापी अभियान के तहत ब्रिटेन के गृह विभाग के प्रवर्तन अधिकारियों के साथ प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक भी छापेमारी की कार्रवाई में शामिल हुए. अभियान के तहत 20 अलग-अलग देशों के 105 नागरिकों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है. बुलेटप्रूफ जैकेट पहने 43 वर्षीय सुनक ने उत्तरी लंदन के ब्रेंट में इस सप्ताह की शुरुआत में ऐसे अभियान में हिस्सा लिया और आव्रजन अधिकारियों को कार्रवाई करते हुए देखा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?