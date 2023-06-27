न्यूयॉर्क में रह रहे भारतीयों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान, दिवाली पर स्कूलों में होगी छुट्टी
न्यूयॉर्क में रह रहे भारतीयों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान, दिवाली पर स्कूलों में होगी छुट्टी

New York City के दक्षिण एशियाई और इंडो-कैरिबियन समुदायों के विकास को मान्यता देने के लिए दिवाली के त्योहार को स्कूल की छुट्टियों की सूची में जोड़ा जाएगा. मेयर एरिक एडम्स ने इसकी घोषणा की.

Jun 27, 2023

न्यूयॉर्क में रह रहे भारतीयों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान, दिवाली पर स्कूलों में होगी छुट्टी

Diwali Declared School Holiday: अमेरिका के न्यूयॉर्क शहर के दक्षिण एशियाई और इंडो-कैरिबियन समुदायों के विकास को मान्यता देने के लिए दिवाली के त्योहार को स्कूल की छुट्टियों की सूची में जोड़ा जाएगा. मेयर एरिक एडम्स ने इसकी घोषणा की. नई छुट्टी स्कूल अवकाश कैलेंडर पर ब्रुकलिन-क्वींस डे का स्थान लेगी.


