गोपनीय दस्तावेज मामले में लगे आरोपों पर भड़के ट्रंप, कहा- 'राष्ट्रपति पद के चुनाव की दौड़ में बना रहूंगा'
गोपनीय दस्तावेज मामले में लगे आरोपों पर भड़के ट्रंप, कहा- 'राष्ट्रपति पद के चुनाव की दौड़ में बना रहूंगा'

Classified Documents Case: ट्रंप ने जॉर्जिया और नॉर्थ कैरोलाइना में रिपब्लिकन पार्टी के सम्मेलनों को संबोधित करते हुए न्याय विभाग द्वारा लगाए गए आरोपों को राष्ट्रपति के तौर पर उनकी वापसी की संभावनाओं को नुकसान पहुंचाने की कोशिश बताया.

गोपनीय दस्तावेज मामले में लगे आरोपों पर भड़के ट्रंप, कहा- 'राष्ट्रपति पद के चुनाव की दौड़ में बना रहूंगा'

Donald Trump News: अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने गोपनीय दस्तावेज रखने संबंधी मामले में अपने ऊपर लगे संघीय आरोपों को शनिवार को ‘हास्यास्पद’ और ‘निराधार’ करार दिया  ट्रंप इस मामले में अपने खिलाफ अभियोग के सार्वजनिक होने के बाद पहली बार लोगों के सामने आए उन्होंने उन पर लगे 37 आरोपों को अपने समर्थकों पर हमला बताया और इस घटनाक्रम का राजनीतिक लाभ उठाने की कोशिश  की

Donald Trump
‘पेंटागन की हमले की योजना, सीक्रेट नक्शे किए साझा’- ट्रंप पर 37 मामलों में लगे आरोप
