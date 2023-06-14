Hotel रूम में आप भी भूल जाते हैं महंगा सामान? आज से ही करें ये काम, कभी नहीं होगा नुकसान
Hotel रूम में आप भी भूल जाते हैं महंगा सामान? आज से ही करें ये काम, कभी नहीं होगा नुकसान

Hotel Safety Tips: डच एयरलाइन की एक एयरहोस्टेस एस्थेर (Esther) ने सोशल मीडिया पर होटल में आने वाली समस्याओं से निपटने के लिए कई टिप्स दिए हैं, जो लोगों को काफी पसंद आ रहे हैं.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

Hotel रूम में आप भी भूल जाते हैं महंगा सामान? आज से ही करें ये काम, कभी नहीं होगा नुकसान

Put Shoe in Hotel Room Safe: अक्सर लोग काम के सिलसिले में या घूमने जाने के दौरान होटल में ठहरते हैं, लेकिन निकलते समय जल्दबाजी में कई बार अपना महंगा सामान भूल जाते हैं. होटल में जाने के बाद लोग अपना कीमती सामान लॉकर में रख देते हैं, लेकिन रूम छोड़ते समय उन्हें लेना भूल जाते हैं. इस समस्या (Hotel Safety) से निपटने के लिए एक फ्लाइट अटेंडेंट ने टिप्स दिए हैं और बताया है कि ऐसा करने से आप होटल के लॉकर में कभी भी अपना सामान नहीं भूलेंगे.

