UAE में भारतीय युवक ने लॉटरी में जीते 4 लाख रुपये, ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे के पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए किया ये ऐलान
UAE में भारतीय युवक ने लॉटरी में जीते 4 लाख रुपये, ओडिशा ट्रेन हादसे के पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए किया ये ऐलान

Odisha Train Accident: ओडिशा के जसपुर शहर के मूल निवासी सहजन मोहम्मद अबू धाबी के एक होटल में शेफ के रूप में काम करते हैं . वर्षों से विभिन्न रैफल ड्रॉ में अपनी किस्मत आजमा रहे मोहम्मद ने ड्रीम आइलैंड का स्क्रैच कार्ड गेम खेला और 7 जून को पुरस्कार जीता.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

Balasore Train Accident: अबू धाबी में हाल ही में लॉटरी में 20 हजार दिरहम (4,48,885 रुपये) जीतने वाले 28 वर्षीय भारतीय प्रवासी ने अपनी जीत की राशि का एक हिस्सा 2 जून को ओडिशा के बालासोर जिले में हुए ट्रेन हादसे के पीड़ितों को दान करने का संकल्प लिया है. हादसे में 288 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी.

