NATO's Strategy: रूस के साथ अचानक बढ़ा तनाव? हाई अलर्ट पर नाटो ने लिया ये फैसला

Nato News: नाटो ने अचानक अपनी सक्रियता बढ़ा दी है. एक ओर नाटो की सदस्यता को लेकर तुर्की और स्वीडन ने बातचीत जारी रखने का फैसला किया है. वहीं दूसरी ओर ये बड़ी खबर आ रही है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

NATO to boost troops on high alert: नाटो के महासचिव जेन्स स्टोलटेनबर्ग ने कहा कि नाटो हाई अलर्ट पर सैनिकों की संख्या बढ़ाने और गोला-बारूद का उत्पादन बढ़ाने के लिए तैयार है. स्टोलटेनबर्ग ने गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को ब्रसेल्स में गठबंधन के रक्षा मंत्रियों की दो दिवसीय बैठक से पहले बुधवार को यह बयान दिया है, इसमें दुनिया की लगभग 20 प्रमुख रक्षा कंपनियों के साथ बातचीत शामिल होगी. न्यूज़ एजेंसी शिन्हुआ की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, महासचिव ने एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन में कहा कि संबद्ध क्षेत्र की रक्षा के लिए नाटो की नई क्षेत्रीय योजनाएं हैं.

