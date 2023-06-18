PM Modi US Visit: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के US दौरे में खलल की ना 'पाक' साजिश, टूलकिट के साथ सामने आया ISI का 'गेम प्लान'
topStories1hindi1743002
Hindi Newsदुनिया

PM Modi US Visit: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के US दौरे में खलल की ना 'पाक' साजिश, टूलकिट के साथ सामने आया ISI का 'गेम प्लान'

ISI toolkit to disrupt PM Modi US visit: अमेरिका यात्रा के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की जिस तरीके से आवभगत की तैयारियां की गई है उसे पाकिस्तान परेशान है भारत की बढ़ती साख पाकिस्तान को रास नहीं आ रही है और यही वजह है कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का विरोध कराने के लिए एक टूलकिट भी तैयार कराई गई है.

Written By  Manish Shukla|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

Trending Photos

PM Modi US Visit: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के US दौरे में खलल की ना 'पाक' साजिश, टूलकिट के साथ सामने आया ISI का 'गेम प्लान'

Pakistan ISI Toolkit: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) के अमेरिका दौरे के दौरान पाकिस्तान की खुफिया ऐजेंसी ISI ने अमेरिका में सक्रिय कई खालिस्तान समर्थित संगठनों के साथ साथ भारत के खिलाफ काम कर रहे कई ग्रुप के साथ बैठक की है. जिसका मकसद भारत के खिलाफ बड़ी साजिश को अंजाम देना है. ज़ी न्यूज़ को मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक ISI ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की अमेरिका यात्रा का विरोध करने के लिए अमेरिका में पिछले कई दिनों से सक्रिय है. जानकारी के मुताबिक भारत के खिलाफ साजिश को अंजाम देने के लिए कई संघटनों को फंडिंग भी मुहैय्या कराई गई है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
Powered by Tomorrow.io
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: पोपटलाल का सपना संग हो गया शगुन, अब जल्द बजेगी शादी की शहनाई