कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग, क्या है पूरा मामला?
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग, क्या है पूरा मामला?

Afghanistan News: तालिबान नेता और कतर के पीएम के बीच 12 मई को कंधार में यह बैठक हुई. ]बाइडेन प्रशासन को बैठक के बारे में तुरंत जानकारी दी गई. बैठक के बाद, अमेरिकी विदेश सचिव एंटनी ब्लिंकन और कतरी पीएम ने टेलीफोन पर बातचीत की. 

Qatar Afghanistan Relations: कतर के प्रधानमंत्री मोहम्मद बिन अब्दुलरहमान बिन जसीम अल-थानी ने 12 मई को अफगानिस्तान में शीर्ष तालिबान नेता हैबतुल्ला अखुंदजादा के साथ एक गुप्त बैठक की. सीएनएन ने बैठक से परिचित दो स्रोतों का हवाला देते हुए यह जानकारी दी है.

