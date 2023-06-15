Pakistan Russia Relations: पाकिस्तान ने कर दिया बड़ा खेल! रूस से उठा लिया ये 'छप्परफाड़' फायदा
Pakistan Russia Relations: पाकिस्तान ने कर दिया बड़ा खेल! रूस से उठा लिया ये 'छप्परफाड़' फायदा

Russia-Ukraine War: रूस (Russia) और पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) के रिश्तों में लगातार सुधार हो रहा है. दूसरी तरफ पाकिस्तान, अमेरिका को भी नाराज नहीं करना चाहता है. इस बीच, इस प्रगाढ़ होती दोस्ती ने भारत की चिंता बढ़ा दी है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

Pakistan Russia Relations: पाकिस्तान ने कर दिया बड़ा खेल! रूस से उठा लिया ये 'छप्परफाड़' फायदा

Russia-Pakistan Relationship: रूस (Russia) से कच्चे तेल (Crude Oil) की पहली खेप मिलने के बाद पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) को एलपीजी की डिलीवरी भी शुरू हो गई. रूस ने ट्रेन से एलपीजी को पहले उज्बेकिस्तान पहुंचाया, जिसके बाद रूसी एलपीजी कार्गो का पहला बैच खैबर पख्तूनख्वा के तोरखम बॉर्डर से होता हुआ पाकिस्तान पहुंचा. पाकिस्तानी मीडिया के मुताबिक, 10 एलपीजी टैंकर पाकिस्तान पहुंच गए, जबकि बाकी के आने वाले हैं. इससे पहले रूस ने 45,142 मीट्रिक टन कच्चा तेल एक जहाज के जरिए कराची पहुंचाया था. जबकि रूस के विदेश मंत्री सर्गेई लावारोव ने पाकिस्तान-रूस दोस्ती जिंदाबाद का नारा लगाते हुए कहा था कि वो पाकिस्तान के साथ संबंधों को मजबूत करना चाहते हैं.

