Ukraine War: रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध में पुतिन को बड़ा झटका, मिसाइल हमले में इस टॉप रूसी कमांडर की मौत
topStories1hindi1736756
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Ukraine War: रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध में पुतिन को बड़ा झटका, मिसाइल हमले में इस टॉप रूसी कमांडर की मौत

Russia ukraine war: द गार्जियन की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कुछ लड़ाकू वाहन, जो युद्ध के लिए तैयार उपकरणों से लैस थे हो सकता है उन्हें इस खास मिशन पर लगाया गया हो. हालांकि मेजर जनरल की मौत पर रूस की कोई अधिकारिक टिप्पणी नहीं आई है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

Trending Photos

Ukraine War: रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध में पुतिन को बड़ा झटका, मिसाइल हमले में इस टॉप रूसी कमांडर की मौत

Russian Maj Gen Sergei Goryachev Killed in Missile Strike: रूसी मीडिया ने खबर दी है कि दक्षिणी जापोरिज्जिया मोर्चे पर यूक्रेन के मिसाइल हमले में एक अनुभवी रूसी जनरल की मौत हो गई. द गार्जियन की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, युद्ध समर्थक ब्लॉगर वोएनकोर ने एक टेलीग्राम पोस्ट में कहा, 'दुश्मन के मिसाइल हमले के परिणामस्वरूप 35वीं संयुक्त शस्त्र सेना के चीफ ऑफ स्टाफ मेजर जनरल सर्गेई गोर्याचेव की मौत हो गई.' गोर्याचेव, एक सम्मानित कमांडर, पहले मोल्दोवा के ट्रांसनिस्ट्रिया के टूटे हुए क्षेत्र में रूसी सैनिकों का नेतृत्व करता था.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Prabhu Deva
Prabhu deva News: 47 की उम्र में दूसरी शादी, अब 50 साल के प्रभू बने बेटी के पिता
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
sapna choudhary
नाक पर नखरा, नैनों में शरारत; सपना ने एक ही झटके में दिखा डाले जलवे हजार
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन