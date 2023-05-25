Ship disasters: श्रीलंका के मंत्री का दावा, भारत ने मांगा 89 करोड़ का हर्जाना; मंत्रालय ने दिया ये जवाब
topStories1hindi1710822
Hindi Newsदुनिया

Ship disasters: श्रीलंका के मंत्री का दावा, भारत ने मांगा 89 करोड़ का हर्जाना; मंत्रालय ने दिया ये जवाब

Wijayadasa Rajapakshe Statement: सोमवार रात एक टीवी टॉक शो में भाग लेते हुए मंत्री विजयदास राजपक्षे ने कहा था कि श्रीलंका को अब श्रीलंकाई जल सीमा में एमटी न्यू डायमंड और एक्सप्रेस पर्ल पर लगी आग को नियंत्रित करने के लिए श्रीलंका की सहायता के लिए भारत सरकार को 890 मिलियन रुपये का भुगतान करना होगा. 

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

Ship disasters: श्रीलंका के मंत्री का दावा, भारत ने मांगा 89 करोड़ का हर्जाना; मंत्रालय ने दिया ये जवाब

Sri Lanka minister Wijayadasa Rajapakshe Ship disasters claim: कोलंबो में भारतीय उच्चायोग ने बुधवार को श्रीलंका के न्याय मंत्री के इस दावे को खारिज कर दिया कि भारत ने सितंबर 2020 और मई-जून 2021 में एमटी न्यू डायमंड और एमवी एक्सप्रेस में आग लगने की दो घटनाओं के दौरान श्रीलंकाई सरकार से 89 करोड़ रुपये के मुआवजे या हर्जाने की मांग की थी. कोलंबो में भारतीय उच्चायोग ने एक बयान जारी करते हुए कहा कि भारत ने श्रीलंका सरकार से किसी भी तरह के हर्जाने/मुआवजे की मांग नहीं की है और ऐसी खबरें पूरी तरह से झूठी और गलत हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, 50 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव