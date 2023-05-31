Rajinikanth: सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत से मिले श्रीलंका के राजदूत, भारतीय अभिनेता से मांगा ये सपोर्ट
Rajinikanth: सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत से मिले श्रीलंका के राजदूत, भारतीय अभिनेता से मांगा ये सपोर्ट

Sri Lanka News: भारत ने गंभीर आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे श्रीलंका को बड़ी राहत देते हुए एक अरब डालर का लोन चुकाने की मियाद मंगलवार को एक साल के लिये बढ़ा दी है. इस बीच श्रीलंका से एक बड़ी खबर सामने आ रही है.

May 31, 2023

Rajinikanth: सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत से मिले श्रीलंका के राजदूत, भारतीय अभिनेता से मांगा ये सपोर्ट

SL seeks Rajinikanth's support to boost tourism: श्रीलंका ने पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए तमिल सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत को अपने देश आने के लिए आमंत्रित किया है. श्रीलंका के उप उच्चायुक्त, डॉ. डी. वेंकटेश्वरन ने विश्व प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता से चेन्नई में उनके आवास पर मुलाकात की और उन्हें द्वीप राष्ट्र का दौरा करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया. उन्होंने कहा, उनकी उपस्थिति सिनेमा-प्रेरित पर्यटन के साथ-साथ स्पिरिचुअल और वेलनेस पर्यटन को बढ़ाएगी.

