South Korea Turns the Clock: इस देश ने घड़ी की सुई को पीछे घुमाया, हर शख्‍स की उम्र 2 साल तक होगी कम!
South Korea Turns the Clock: इस देश ने घड़ी की सुई को पीछे घुमाया, हर शख्‍स की उम्र 2 साल तक होगी कम!

South Korea News: यदि आप दक्षिण कोरिया में रहते हैं, तो बुधवार को आप एक या दो वर्ष छोटे हो जाते. दरअसल 28 जून से देश में लागू नए कानून की वजह से ऐसा हुआ है. 

Jun 28, 2023

South Korea Turns the Clock: इस देश ने घड़ी की सुई को पीछे घुमाया, हर शख्‍स की उम्र 2 साल तक होगी कम!

South Korea Age Calculation Method: उम्र बढ़ने से बहुत से लोग डरते हैं, हर साल गिनते हुए युवा दिखने और महसूस करने की कोशिश करते हैं. यदि आप दक्षिण कोरिया में रहते हैं, तो बुधवार को आप एक या दो वर्ष छोटे हो जाते. दरअसल 28 जून से देश में लागू नए कानून ने देश की पारंपरिक पद्धति को हटाकर उम्र गणना की अंतरराष्ट्रीय पद्धति लागू कर दी है.

