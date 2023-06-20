Khalistani Terrorists: पिछले 2 महीने में 3 टॉप खालिस्तानी आतंकियों का सफाया, 1 गिरफ्तार; क्या भारत चला रहा है सीक्रेट ऑपरेशन?
Khalistani Terrorists: पिछले 2 महीने में 3 टॉप खालिस्तानी आतंकियों का सफाया, 1 गिरफ्तार; क्या भारत चला रहा है सीक्रेट ऑपरेशन?

Khalistani Terrorism: पाकिस्तान से फंड लेकर भारत के खिलाफ अलगाववादी आंदोलन चला रहे खालिस्तानी आतंकवादी पिछले 2 महीने से एक-एक करके मारे जा रहे हैं. अब तक 3 टॉप आतंकियों का खात्मा हो चुका है. आखिर इन्हें एक-एक करके कौन ठोक रहा है?

Khalistani Terrorist Elimination Operation: भारत के टुकड़े कर हथियार के बल पर अलग खालिस्तान बनाने की हुंकार भरने वाले खालिस्तानी आतंकी इन दिनों डर के साये में जी रहे हैं. दुनिया के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में अपना अड्डा बना चुके खालिस्तानी आतंकी संगठनों के आकाओं का एक-एक करके सफाया हो रहा है. पिछले 2 महीने में 3 टॉप खालिस्तानी आतंकी मारे जा चुके हैं, जबकि एक गिरफ्तार है. बचे हुए खालिस्तानी आतंकियों में अपने आसपास मंडराती मौत का खौफ समाया हुआ है और वे बाहर खुले में घूमने से परहेज कर रहे हैं. 

