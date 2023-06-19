अमेरिका में चूहों ने लोगों की जिंदगी को बनाया 'नरक', कुत्ते-बिल्ली के जरिए छेड़ दी जंग
अमेरिका में चूहों ने लोगों की जिंदगी को बनाया 'नरक', कुत्ते-बिल्ली के जरिए छेड़ दी जंग

इन चूहों ने लोगों की जिंदगी मुश्किल कर दी है. लोगों ने इन चूहों के खिलाफ अभियान शुरू कर दिया है. उन्होंने चूहों को पकड़ने के लिए कुत्तों और बिल्ली को पालना शुरू कर दिया है और इसका फायदा भी हुआ है.

Jun 19, 2023

अमेरिका में चूहों ने लोगों की जिंदगी को बनाया 'नरक', कुत्ते-बिल्ली के जरिए छेड़ दी जंग

Washington Recruits Dogs And Cats: अमेरिका की राजधानी वाशिंगटन के पड़ोस एडम्स मॉर्गन अपनी नाइटलाइफ को लेकर काफी फेमस है. लोग यहां पर जून की गर्म रातों का मजा लेने के लिए जुटते हैं. वैसे ये लोग अकेले नहीं हैं जो अच्छे मौसम का लाभ उठा रहे हैं. इसके अलावा शहर में चूहों की तेजी से बढ़ती आबादी भी है, जो रेस्तरां, बार और क्लबों के पीछे गलियों में घूमते हैं और कचरे में फेंके गए बचे हुए खाने को इधर-उधर फैला देते हैं. 

