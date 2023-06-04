न्यूयॉर्क के टाइम्स स्क्वायर पर दिखाया गया भारत जोड़ो यात्रा का वीडियो, राहुल गांधी भारतीय-अमेरिकियों को करेंगे संबोधित
न्यूयॉर्क के टाइम्स स्क्वायर पर दिखाया गया भारत जोड़ो यात्रा का वीडियो, राहुल गांधी भारतीय-अमेरिकियों को करेंगे संबोधित

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: राहुल गांधी ने सैन फ्रांसिस्को से अपनी यात्रा की शुरुआत की थी. कांग्रेस नेता ने यहां भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित किया था. इसके बाद उन्होंने वाशिंगटन डीसी में अपना कार्यक्रम पूरा किया.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

न्यूयॉर्क के टाइम्स स्क्वायर पर दिखाया गया भारत जोड़ो यात्रा का वीडियो, राहुल गांधी भारतीय-अमेरिकियों को करेंगे संबोधित

Rahul Gandhi In US: राहुल गांधी की न्यूयॉर्क यात्रा से पहले, टाइम्स स्क्वायर बिलबोर्ड में कांग्रेस नेता की भारत जोडों यात्रा का एक वीडियो दिखाया गया. बता दें अयोग्य ठहराए गए लोकसभा सांसद वर्तमान में तीन अमेरिकी शहरों के छह दिवसीय दौरे पर हैं और रविवार को जेविट्स सेंटर में भारतीय-अमेरिकी प्रवासियों को संबोधित करने वाले हैं.

