‘वायरल वीडियो’ बना रूस के लिए परेशानी की वजह, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Ukraine War: इस वीडियो पर पुतिन या अन्य किसी सैन्य अधिकारी की ओर से कोई बयान नहीं आया है. सरकार नियंत्रित टेलीविजन ने  भी इसे अनदेखा किया है. रूस में अधिकतर लोग सरकारी टीवी से ही खबर पाते हैं.

Russian Army: रूस की निजी सैन्य एजेंसी ‘वैग्नर’ के प्रमुख येवगेनी प्रिगोझिन का दिल दहला देने वाला एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें वह यूक्रेन में अपने मारे गए जवानों के खून से सने शवों के बीच खड़े होकर चिल्लाते हुए रूस के सैन्य अधिकारियों को कोसते देखे जा सकते हैं. यह वीडियो राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन के शीर्ष सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच आपसी मतभेद को जाहिर करने के लिए काफी है.

