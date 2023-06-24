Wagner Group के विद्रोह पर आगबबूला हुए पुतिन, कहा- देशद्रोहियों को देंगे ऐसी खौफनाक सजा
Wagner Group के विद्रोह पर आगबबूला हुए पुतिन, कहा- देशद्रोहियों को देंगे ऐसी खौफनाक सजा

Wagner Group Mutiny: रूस में बगावत पर व्लादिमीर पुतिन (Vladimir Putin) ने सख्ती दिखाई है. पुतिन ने कहा कि वैगनर ग्रुप (Wagner Group) ने रूस की जनता को धोखा दिया है. देश को टूटने नहीं देंगे. कड़ा जवाब देंगे.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

Wagner Group के विद्रोह पर आगबबूला हुए पुतिन, कहा- देशद्रोहियों को देंगे ऐसी खौफनाक सजा

Vladimir Putin's Statement: रूस (Russia) में प्राइवेट आर्मी वैगनर ग्रुप (Wagner Group) के विद्रोह के बाद राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन (Vladimir Putin) ने देश को संबोधित किया. पुतिन ने कहा कि वैगनर ग्रुप ने हमारी पीठ में छुरा घोंपा है. हम हर हाल में अपने नागरिकों और देश की रक्षा करेंगे. पुतिन ने कहा कि वैगनर ग्रुप ने रूस को चुनौती दी है. हमें एकजुट रहने की जरूरत है. वैगनर ने रूस को धोखा दिया है. हमें मतभेद को दूर करने की जरूरत है. ये सिविल वॉर और देशद्रोह है. देशद्रोहियों से मुकाबला करेंगे. बता दें कि रूस में हालात तेजी से बदल रहे हैं. वैगनर ग्रुप के लड़ाके राजधानी मॉस्को की ओर कूच कर चुके हैं. इस धोखेबाजी से पुतिन आगबबूला हो गए हैं.

