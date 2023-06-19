WATCH: ग्रेजुएट होने की खुशी में किया ऐसा झन्‍नाटेदार डांस, भड़क गईं प्रिंसिपल, डिप्लोमा देने से कर दिया इनकार
WATCH: ग्रेजुएट होने की खुशी में किया ऐसा झन्‍नाटेदार डांस, भड़क गईं प्रिंसिपल, डिप्लोमा देने से कर दिया इनकार

US News: ट्विटर पर शेयर किए गए समारोह के एक वीडियो पर बड़े पैमाने पर लोगों ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है और ज्यादातर ने प्रिंसिपल के व्यवहार की आलोचना की है. वहीं कुछ लोगों ने स्कूल का समर्थन भी किया. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

WATCH: ग्रेजुएट होने की खुशी में किया ऐसा झन्‍नाटेदार डांस, भड़क गईं प्रिंसिपल, डिप्लोमा देने से कर दिया इनकार

US High School: अमेरिका में फिलाडेल्फिया हाई स्कूल के ग्रेजुएशन समारोह में एक छात्रा को डिप्लोमा देने से मना कर दिया गया क्योंकि मंच पर उसकी डांस परफॉर्मेंस के कारण दर्शकों की हंसी छूट गई.  फिलाडेल्फिया हाई स्कूल फॉर गर्ल्स में 2023 वरिष्ठ वर्ग की इस छात्रा का नाम हफ्सा अब्दुल-रहमान है. वह पिछले शुक्रवार को आयोजित समारोह के दौरान अपनी बारी का इंतजार कर रही थी, जब उसके नाम की घोषणा की गई, ह मंच पर स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल की ओर बढ़ी लेकिन इस बीच उनसे अचानक डांस करना शुरू कर दिया. लड़की के डांस ने सभी को हैरान कर दिया और प्रिंसिपल लिसा मेसी ने लड़की को अपने डिप्लोमा देने से इनकार कर दिया और उसे बैठने का निर्देश दिया.

