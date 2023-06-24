H1B Visa क्या होता है? भारतीयों के लिए क्यों है इतना अहम, जानें हर सवाल का जवाब
topStories1hindi1751515
Hindi Newsदुनिया

H1B Visa क्या होता है? भारतीयों के लिए क्यों है इतना अहम, जानें हर सवाल का जवाब

H1B Visa Update: एच1बी वीजा (H1B Visa) अब अमेरिका में ही रीन्यू हो सकेगा, इसकी जानकारी पीएम मोदी ने भारतीय समुदाय को संबोधित करते हुए दी. आइए जानते हैं कि एच1बी वीजा क्या है और भारतीयों के लिए यह इतना अहम क्यों है?

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 08:14 AM IST

Trending Photos

H1B Visa क्या होता है? भारतीयों के लिए क्यों है इतना अहम, जानें हर सवाल का जवाब

H1B Visa News: एच1बी वीजा (H1B Visa) का मुद्दा भारतीयों के लिए लंबे समय से प्रमुख मुद्दा रहा है. दरअसल, अमेरिका अपने यहां की कंपनियों में काम करने वाले विदेशी कामगारों को जो वीजा देता है उसे एच1बी वीजा (H1B Visa) कहते हैं. H1B वीजा एक तय अवधि के लिए जारी होता है. समयसीमा खत्म होने पर इसे रीन्यू कराना पड़ता है. इससे जुड़े तमाम नियम कानून हैं जो विदेशी कामगारों के लिए कठिन हैं. अब इससे जुड़ी खुशखबरी पीएम मोदी ने दे दी है. पीएम मोदी ने अमेरिका में भारतीयों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि एच1बी वीजा को अब अमेरिका में ही रीन्यू कराया जा सकता है. आइए जानते हैं कि H1B वीजा अलग क्यों है और इससे जुड़े नियम-कानून क्या हैं?

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध