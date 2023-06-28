‘भारत के खिलाफ नहीं होने दूंगा श्रीलंका का इस्तेमाल’, राष्ट्रपति विक्रमसिंघ की ‘चीन’ को दो टूक
'भारत के खिलाफ नहीं होने दूंगा श्रीलंका का इस्तेमाल', राष्ट्रपति विक्रमसिंघ की 'चीन' को दो टूक

Sri Lanka News: राष्ट्रपति रानिल विक्रमसिंघे ने जोर देकर कि इस श्रीलंका का चीन के साथ कोई सैन्य समझौता नहीं है. उन्होंने कहा, ‘कोई सैन्य समझौता होगा भी नहीं….’

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:15 AM IST

‘भारत के खिलाफ नहीं होने दूंगा श्रीलंका का इस्तेमाल’, राष्ट्रपति विक्रमसिंघ की ‘चीन’ को दो टूक

India-Sri Lanka Relations: श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति रानिल विक्रमसिंघे ने कहा है कि उनके देश का इस्तेमाल भारत के खिलाफ किसी भी धमकी या खतरे के लिए आधार (सैन्य अड्डे) के तौर पर नहीं करने दिया जाएगा. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने जोर दिया कि चीन के साथ कोई सैन्य समझौता नहीं करते हुए यह द्वीपीय देश ‘तटस्थ’ बना हुआ है.

