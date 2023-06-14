Worlds Haunted Hotel: दुनिया का सबसे भुतिया होटल, प्रेत करते हैं रखवाली; पहुंचते ही पूछते हैं ये सवाल
Most Haunted Hotel of world: दुनिया अजब-गजब रहस्यों से भरी है. यहां कुछ इलाके कुदरत की खूबसूरती और लोगों की भीड़ से गुलजार हैं तो कई जगहों पर अनहोनी के डर से से इंसान तो छोड़िए परिंदा तक पर नहीं मारता. यहां चारों ओर खौफ और सन्नाटा है. इस कड़ी में आज बात दुनिया के सबसे भुतहे होटल की.

Jun 14, 2023

World Most Haunted Hotel: भूत-प्रेत के होने के कोई सबूत नहीं हैं, फिर भी इनके होने का दावा किया जाता है. दुनिया का शायद ही कोई ऐसा देश हो जहां इसकी चर्चा न हुई हो. कई लोग हैं जो इस थ्योरी पर भरोसा करते हैं कि दुनिया में अप्रत्याशित घटनाएं होती हैं. कभी-कभार कुछ ऐसा हो जाता है जिस पर यकीन करना आसान नहीं होता. जैसे कोई महिला या पुरुष अजीबोगरीब बरताव करे तो कहा जाता है कि उसके शरीर में किसी ने प्रवेश कर लिया है. हालांकि ऐसी असामान्य यानी सुपरनेचुरल बातों का जिक्र सुनकर पर बहुत से लोग डर सकते हैं. ऐसे लोग हॉरर फिल्में नहीं देखते वो हॉरर नॉवेल से भी दूर रहते हैं. पर कुछ लोगों को ऐसी बातों से डर नहीं लगता. वो ऐसी चीजों पर रिसर्च करते हैं. ऐसे लोगों की बदौलत ही दुनिया की सबसे भूतिया जगहों के बारे में लोगों को जानकारी होती है.

